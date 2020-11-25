Maha govt lacks commitment on Maratha quota issue: BJP leader

BJP's Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil accused the state government of lacking commitment on the Maratha quota issue and questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's administrative skills. Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Patil claimed that Thackeray was born to lead a party and not the state administration.

"The government lacks commitment on giving reservation to the Maratha community. It is not ready to seek any advice from experts on the issue," he said. The state government should have prayed before the Supreme Court allowing admission under the 12 per cent Maratha quota citing that the admission process this year started before the stay.

When asked about Thackeray's role on the Maratha reservation, he said that a leader is the one who leads. "The leader should have clarity (on the subject). In the (inflated) power bills issue, energy minister Nitin Raut wanted to give relief to consumers. He prepared a proposal, which was rejected by Ajit Pawar," he said.

"As a chief minister, Thackeray should have taken it ahead. But our leader does not feel that it is necessary to take details of the issue. He does not consider it necessary to have his own direction and does not feel the need to take the cabinet into that direction," Patil added. He said that in the past, he had said that Thackeray was born to lead a party.

"He was born to lead a party. But administration (of the state) is a different subject. One has to give a lot of time, one needs to go back and check the old references (on issues)," he said. Patil added that Thackeray neither contested elections nor became a standing committee chairman, an MLA nor an MP.

"Balasaheb (Thackeray) had rightly taken a stand of not taking up any constitutional position. He believed in the organisation and giving time to common people to hear their issues," he added. The BJP leader added that Uddhav Thackeray lacked the homework or preparation to get into the role of a chief minister.