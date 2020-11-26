Left Menu
Roshni scheme row: 'Malevolent, misleading' propaganda against Abdullahs, alleges NC

A party spokesperson claimed it is reflective of BJP's jittery in wake of the resounding support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, headed by Farooq Abdullah, is receiving from all regions of Jammu and Kashmir The Abdullahs are not the beneficiaries of the Roshni Scheme, he alleged.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:58 IST
Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) The National Conference on Thursday termed allegations of land grab under the Roshni Act against party chief Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah "malevolent, misleading and baseless propaganda", alleging the BJP was resorting to lies and fabrication to hoodwink people amid the ongoing DDC elections. A party spokesperson claimed it is reflective of BJP's jittery in wake of the resounding support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, headed by Farooq Abdullah, is receiving from all regions of Jammu and Kashmir

The Abdullahs are not the beneficiaries of the Roshni Scheme, he alleged.  "The character assassination was aimed with ulterior motives to get electoral benefits. The hyper campaigning of BJP leadership and Union ministers reveals shakeup the BJP is undergoing on account of the support PAGD is receiving from different quarters," he said

"All the claims of the BJP have demonstrably been debunked by ground reports and figures of various national agencies like Niti Ayog. The BJP is lying profusely, lying globally, and lying nationally as well.  "A large number of these lies seemed to justify the abject failure of the BJP government to rise to the expectations of people, ignoring the measurable loss of life due to COVID-19 and the suffering inflicted on India's poorest on account of a crumbling economy and rapidly increasing employment,” the spokesperson added.  He said Farooq Abdullah was solely being "targeted for rekindling the flame of Articles 370 and 35-A with a concrete roadmap in place to follow to achieve the desired goal of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status." PTI MIJ   DPBDPB

