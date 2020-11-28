Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K people are upset with petty politics of Gupkaar Gang, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are upset with the backward and petty politics of the Gupkaar Gang.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 23:56 IST
J-K people are upset with petty politics of Gupkaar Gang, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are upset with the backward and petty politics of the Gupkaar Gang. Anurag Thakur said that people do not believe in the divisive politics propagated by Gupkaar Gang.

"The people of J-K are agitated with the backward and petty politics of the Gupkaar Gang. The people do not believe in the divisive politics propagated by them," he said. He was speaking after Nationalist Youth Congress State president Shivdev Singh along with a large number of Sarpanchs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Union Minister said that people have joined BJP because under PM Modi's leadership transformation has taken place in all sectors and regions. "J-K has greatly benefited from the infrastructure and developmental projects initiated under Modi government. No stone will be left unturned to transform this region into a progressive and peaceful place for citizens and investors. Measures taken by Modi government are being supported by the common man and that is why they are showing their support for BJP by joining in large numbers," he said.

He stated that the era of darkness under the rule of PDP and NC is over and days of prosperity and progress have begun. Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cuban artists end rare protest, say authorities agree to talks

A rare public protest in Cuba of more than 300 artists, activists and members of the public outside the culture ministry to denounce repression and censorship ended early on Saturday after demonstrators said they agreed with officials to op...

UK, France agree new plan to curb Channel migrant crossings

The British government said Saturday that it had struck an agreement with France to double the number of French police patrolling beaches in the countrys north in an attempt to stop people crossing the English Channel in small boats. Britai...

Jaishankar concludes visit to Seychelles; stresses on enhancing bilateral ties in post-COVID era

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on Indias resolve to further enhance the India-Seychelles strategic partnership in the post-COVID era as he held high-level talks with the countrys top leadership during his two-day visit to t...

At least three people killed by flooding in Sardinia

At least three people have been killed by flooding after heavy rain swept over the east side of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, Italian authorities and local media said on Saturday. In Bitti, a town in the province of Nuoro, streets w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020