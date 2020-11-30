Left Menu
PM Modi 'stuck' with farm laws to favour rich: Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "badly stuck" as the newly enacted farm laws were brought in only to "favour" the "rich" but now he has to face the protests from the farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:05 IST
PM Modi 'stuck' with farm laws to favour rich: Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey

"Prime Minister Modi is making a statement which has no basis. He is trying to make the whole picture muddy by telling a half-truth. Farmers used to sell outside their districts, to other people and cooperation before as well. The Prime Minister is trying to say meaningless things now that he is badly stuck as these [farm] laws were brought in only to favour the very rich, give them a huge amount of land and make them masters of farmers' produce," Dikshit told ANI here. Amid a raging stir spearheaded by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought to dispel "rumours" and clarified that the new agricultural reforms offer farmers fresh options and legal protection. In a bid to reach out to the protesting farmers, Modi, who was speaking at an event in Varanasi, cautioned them against falling prey to any "propaganda".

"There is a new trend now, earlier decisions of government were opposed, now rumours have become the basis for opposition. Propaganda is spread that although the decision is right, it can lead to other consequences, about things that haven't happened or will never happen. Same is with farm laws," PM Modi said in Varanasi. Responding to the same, Dikshit negated the Prime Minister's remark and said the protests are purely by farmers, of farmers, and for the farmers. "He made a statement that people are protesting based on rumours. Lakhs of farmers cannot be motivated by silly or unfound rumours. It is purely of farmers, by farmers, for the farmers and I do not think any political party can get involved in it. His government came on bed of rumours and believes that everybody else acts on rumours," the Congress leader said.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)

