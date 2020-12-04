Left Menu
People's Party of Arunachal suspends its lone MLA

The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) has suspended its lone MLA, Kardo Nyigyor, for alleged anti-party activities. The party is left with no other alternative but to place him under suspension with immediate effect," Bengia said. The PPA, despite being the lone regional party in the state, has been the victim of political defections for many years and the drastic step has been taken to curtail defections and to bolster a strong opposition bench, he said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-12-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:55 IST
The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) has suspended its lone MLA, Kardo Nyigyor, for alleged anti-party activities. Nyigyor represents the Likabali constituency in the Lower Siang district.

PPA president Kahfa Bengia said on Thursday that the decision to suspend Nyigyor was taken after receiving proof of his indulgence in anti-party activities. "The PPA has suffered enough through various defections from time to time, and this time it is in no mood to suffer the same. The party is left with no other alternative but to place him under suspension with immediate effect," Bengia said.

The PPA, despite being the lone regional party in the state, has been the victim of political defections for many years and the drastic step has been taken to curtail defections and to bolster a strong opposition bench, he said. "It is high time that the younger generation, especially the educated youths, realise the importance of having a strong regional political party in the state," he added.

Nyigyor, however, could not be contacted for comments. Nyigyor is the only legislator of the PPA in the 60- member Arunachal Pradesh assembly. The BJP has 41 seats, the Janata Dal (United) seven, and the National People's Party (NPP) five. The Congress has four seats, while there are two Independents MLAs.

Last month, the JD(U) had issued 14-day suspension notices to three legislators over anti-party activities. Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku and Bomdila legislator Dongru Siongu elected Talam Tabo as the JD(U)'s legislative party leader allegedly without the knowledge of the state president.

