GHMC polls: BJP claims results of Dubbaka by-polls will be repeated

The victory of Dubbaka by-election will be repeated in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election as well, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri said on Friday.

04-12-2020
BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The victory of Dubbaka by-election will be repeated in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election as well, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri said on Friday. "The initial trends show BJP leading and it was expected. The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election and now the same will be repeated in GHMC. Let us wait till the evening, but it is a clear message to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) that people want change," the BJP MP from Nizamabad told ANI.

He added that the GHMC elections, which were scheduled to be held in 2021, were preponed because of the fear generated in TRS by Dubbaka election results. The counting of votes for the GHMC election began in the morning today, and the initial trends suggest that BJP will emerge as the single largest party.

Earlier today, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC from TRS K Kavitha said that her party is expected to win as many as 100 seats in the GHMC polls today. "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," said Kavitha.

The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time. Elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Hyderabad city commissionerate, 817 new polling stations have been set up as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive polling stations, and 167 hypersensitive polling stations.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents. (ANI)

