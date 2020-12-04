TRS all set to retain control of city civic body, impressive show by BJP

The ruling TRS looked all set to retain control of the city civic body, winning 41 of the 150 seats so far, while BJP's high profile campaign appeared to have paid off, with the party winning 22. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM continued its dominance in its traditional stronghold of the old city of Hyderabad, winning 34, as per the latest trends following the counting of votes, polled on December 1.

The Congress was a distant third, winning just two seats. The TRS was leading in at least 15 other wards, while the BJP was ahead in about 25 seats.

The BJP's performance, if the present trend holds, leading to the saffron party possibly netting a significant number of seats, will be seen as a massive improvement against its 2016 show of winning just four seats, in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) then. The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti swept the elections four years ago, winning 99 of the 150 wards.

The BJP's impressive show is a huge morale booster for the saffron party as it comes soon after its victory in last month's bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency. Ballot papers were used in the election to the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on December 1.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first and BJP was ahead of its rivals in the postal ballot votes. The polling percentage was an unimpressive 46.55.

Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, 34.50 lakh electors exercised their franchise. While the ruling TRS fielded candidates in all the 150 wards, BJP set up nominees in 149 wards.

The Congress, AIMIM and TDP fielded candidates in 146, 51 and 106 wards respectively..