Left Menu
Development News Edition

JJP seeks withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers

A delegation of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders met state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday and sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:56 IST
JJP seeks withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers
The JJP delegation, including party leader Digvijay Chautala meet with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders met state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday and sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Digvijay Chautala said that the Home Minister had assured that the matter would be looked into and discussed with the Chief Minister.

This comes after several farmers, en route Delhi to protest the three recently passed farm laws, were met with water cannons, tear gas and baton-charged at the Punjab-Haryana border at Ambala. Farmers have been booked by the police for various violations during the "Delhi Chalo' protest. "Farmers are angry. When they came through the borders of Haryana the police took defensive action and cases were filed against some. We have spoken to the Home Minister about this and he has given us the assurance that he would look into the matter and discuss it with the Prime Minister," said Chautala of JJP, the BJP's coalition partner in Haryana.

He added, "The Centre has said that they are willing to give MSP in writing, farmers must have some patience." On Tuesday, Ajay Chautala, founder of the JJP and BJP's ally in the Haryana government, told reporters that the Centre should take note of the demands of protesting farmers.

"A unanimous solution should be implemented quickly to put an end to farmers' troubles. The sooner the solution to the farmers' problem, the better. We have urged for the same from those who are sitting in the government," he said. Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan also withdrew his support to the Haryana government earlier in the day, saying that he would join the demonstrators at the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) to show his support to the farmers.

The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers is scheduled to be held today. On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws.

In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws. Previously on December 1, during a round of talks with the union agriculture minister and other leaders, the farmers had refused the tea invitation from the government stating that they had come to demand their right from the government and not to drink tea.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia

The Pentagon has said it is pulling most US troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trumps orders, continuing a post-election push by Trump to shrink US involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad. Without providing details, the Penta...

Contribution of life in soil ‘remains largely underestimated’, says UN agriculture agency

Ahead of World Soil Day, marked on 5 December, FAO launched its first ever report on The State of Knowledge of Soil Biodiversity. The report examines the potential of soil organisms in ensuring sustainable agri-food systems and mitigating...

We 'miscalculated' MVA's combined power in MLC polls, says Fadnavis

After the BJP won only one seat in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday admitted that his party had miscalculated the combined power of the three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalis...

JJP seeks withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers

A delegation of the Jannayak Janta Party JJP leaders met state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday and sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers participating in the Dilli Chalo protest march against the Centres farm laws. Speaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020