Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani positive for COVID-19 after wave of lawmaker lobbying

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 02:45 IST
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani positive for COVID-19 after wave of lawmaker lobbying
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. The 76-year-old Giuliani is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans.

"@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus," Trump said, using a term for COVID-19 that has drawn backlash. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He has been spearheading Trump's floundering effort to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits. Both Trump and Giuliani have repeatedly claimed, contrary to evidence, that the outcome was marred by widespread fraud. State and federal officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence of fraud on any significant scale.

Giuliani visited Georgia on Thursday, where he urged state lawmakers to stop certification of Biden's win after making similar pleas in Michigan on Wednesday and Arizona on Monday. Trump and many of his close associates have balked at public health officials' advice to wear masks and avoid crowds to stem transmission of the respiratory illness, which has roared to record levels in the United States as winter approaches.

Giuliani, who developed an international profile as "America's Mayor" for his leadership after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, has faced mounting legal troubles during the Trump administration. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine, and two associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign finance violations.

Giuliani has not been criminally charged and has denied wrongdoing. Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

PLI scheme well timed, to fuel manufacturing ecosystem for telecom, networking products: Qualcomm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; sheriffs push back

More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday to face the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by...

'Vote for what'?: Venezuelan opposition boycotts parliamentary election

Lines were short at polling places across Venezuela during parliamentary elections held on Sunday, where opposition leaders called on a populace frustrated by years of economic crisis to boycott a vote they deemed a fraud by President Nicol...

Rugby-You're disrespecting us, angry England coach Jones tells media

Coach Eddie Jones accused the British media of disrespecting the players and the game on Sunday after facing repeated questions about Englands playing style en-route to winning the Autumn Nations Cup.England beat France 22-19 at Twickenham ...

UPDATE 4-'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks

Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year. Irelands prime minister, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020