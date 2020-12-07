Left Menu
Kerala CM slams Cong,BJP over CPI(M) activist's killing

CPIM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said the killing was an attempt to disrupt peace ahead of polling for the first phase of the local body elections on Tuesday.RSS criminals have murdered a CPIM activist Manilal at around 8.30 pm on Sunday night in front of the LDF election committee office.

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:16 IST
A 52-year-old CPI(M) activist was stabbed to death near Kollam on Monday, prompting a strong reaction from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who lashed out at the RSS and the Congress over the killing. The murder comes just as the first phase of local body polls is being held on Tuesday.

At least five CP(M) workers were killed in the last 110 days and all the culprits will be brought to book,Vijayan said at a function in Kannur. The left activist was fatally stabbed, allegedly by a BJP worker,police sources said.

Munroe Island resident Manilal was attacked last night by Ashokan (55), who was later arrested, police said. The Chief Minister asked the RSS and the Congress to make it clear whether the killings were part of their joint decision.

"RSS workers murdered CPI(M) activist Manilal who was busy with election campaigning activities.At least five CPI(M) activists were killed in the last 110 days. There were news reports that the RSS and the United Democratic Front led by Congress have forged an alliance in the state for the local body polls.They should make it clear whether these consecutive murders were part of their joint decision.

The culprits will be brought to book," Vijayan said in a Facebook post. CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said the killing was an attempt to disrupt peace ahead of polling for the first phase of the local body elections on Tuesday.

"RSS criminals have murdered a CPI(M) activist Manilal at around 8.30 pm on Sunday night in front of the LDF election committee office. This murder is a concocted plan by the RSS to disrupt the peace in the locality hours before the local polls," Vijayaraghavan posted on Facebook.

CPI(M) claimed the RSS was deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of terror in a region with no history ofviolence. "We condemn the murder of comrade Manilal.

We also urge all democratic forces to protest against this brutal murder," the party said in a statement. However, police said they were investigating the matter and yet to confirm whether it was a political murder.

Police said Ashokan came in an autorickshaw and attacked Manilal who was standing in front of the electionoffice of the LDF. The BJP is yet to react to the allegations of the CPI (M).

This is the fifth CPI(M) worker killed in the state since August 20. In August, a CPI(M) worker from Kayamkulam was killed by motorcycle-borne assailants and a congress municipal councillor was arrested in the case.

P U Sanoop, a branch secretary of ruling CPI(M), was stabbed to death in October allegedly by a gang of rightwing outfits, according to sources. Earlier,on August 30, two DYFI activists were hacked to death, allegedly by Congress activists at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

