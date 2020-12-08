Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddaramaiah questions whether there was democracy in Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned whether there was democracy in the state, as he alleged that neither the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor officials in his administration have bothered to respond to his repeated letters on various issues.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:56 IST
Siddaramaiah questions whether there was democracy in Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned whether there was democracy in the state, as he alleged that neither the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor officials in his administration have bothered to respond to his repeated letters on various issues. Speaking in the Assembly during the debate on Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 stating that prices fixed were not scientific and to reconsider it, but received no response.

''...when you (state government) don't give (response to letters) why will he (PM) give.''. ''...I have written three letters to the Chief Minister, he did not respond to even one till today, I have been writing letters expecting that he may respond some time and I will keep writing,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Chiding the state government, he said that he had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar regarding MSP for copra, who responded to him, but the state government or Chief Minister did not. ''Is there democracy in Karnataka?'' Stating that he had written to Tomar in June, for which he got response in October, Siddaramaiah said, though late, he has at least responded, you don't even do that.

''Do you have any privilege in a democracy. Have you got any privilege in the constitution not to respond to whoever it may be, whether it is leader of the opposition or any one?'' Pointing out that he had written three letters to the Chief Minister- in October last year, January and again in October this year- which elicited no response, Siddaramaiah questioned what should we tell to the people of the state. ''...are we in a democracy or not? The government is answerable to the House (assembly) and the people of Karnataka. You are accountable, if you say you are not accountable...?'' The former Chief Minister also charged that even officials don't give the information sought.

''I wrote to the Chief Secretary and Secretaries, why are they for? Is it not their duty and responsibility to assist the government, to give information sought by the leader of the opposition. Can you call it a government? If you (Ministers and CM) conduct yourself responsible, they (officials) will also conduct in the same way, if you don't, they too will not,'' he added. Pointing out that the Centre has fixed MSP for 'common variety' paddy at Rs 1,868 per quintal and for 'A' grade variety at Rs 1,888 per quintal for the current year, Siddaramaiah said, Maharashtra is giving Rs 700 above MSP, and demanded that the state give at least Rs 500 above MSP.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey condemns seizure of vessel by east Libyan forces

Turkey condemned on Tuesday the interception of one of its ships by eastern-based Libyan forces in the Mediterranean, saying it must be allowed to resume its journey to western Libya and warning of possible reprisal.Targeting Turkish intere...

4 wildlife smugglers held with endangered red sand boa in UP's Bahraich

Four inter-state wildlife smugglers were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district with a non-venomous red sand boa recovered from their possession, an endangered snake protected under law in India, police said on Tuesday. The snake is m...

NDMC Budget: No new taxes; transfer duty hike by 1 pc

The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not proposed any new taxes in its annual budget presented on Tuesday, which also said there is a proposal to increase transfer duty by 1 per cent for change in name of properties worth...

Campaigning for second phase of BTC polls in Assam ends

Campaigning for the second phase of Bodo Territorial Council BTC elections, to 19 seats on December 10, ended on Tuesday evening. BJPs North East Democratic Alliance NEDA Convenor and state minister Himanta Biswa led a high-decibel campaign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020