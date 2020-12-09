Left Menu
EU-UK leaders' dinner seen authorising more trade talks - diplomat

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree over Brussels dinner on Wednesday that more trade talks are needed and a new EU-UK partnership pact is still possible, a diplomat said. The EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "We are nearing another moment of truth on future EU-UK relations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree over Brussels dinner on Wednesday that more trade talks are needed and a new EU-UK partnership pact is still possible, a diplomat said. The EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "We are nearing another moment of truth on future EU-UK relations. The possible result expected from the dinner is that more talks are needed, that an agreement is still possible."

The person said the EU and its parliament could move swiftly with ratification of an agreement should it be sealed by negotiators by the end of the weekend. Otherwise, the diplomat said, the bloc would step up contingency planning for a no-deal split in ties with Britain at the end of the year.

