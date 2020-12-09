Left Menu
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold a virtual summit on Friday during which they will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, besides exchanging views on regional and global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold a virtual summit on Friday during which they will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, besides exchanging views on regional and global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. In a statement, it said several government-to-government agreements are expected to be concluded coinciding with the summit.

''A virtual summit will be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on December 11. This will be the first bilateral 'virtual summit' meeting between India and a Central Asian country,'' the MEA said. ''The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,'' it said.

The MEA also referred to visits of Prime Minister Modi to Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 as well as Mirziyoyev's trip to India in 2018 and 2019. ''The visits of Prime Minister Modi to Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 and President Mirziyoyev to India in 2018 and 2019 have imparted a new dynamism to the strategic partnership.

