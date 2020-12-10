Left Menu
Development News Edition

India thanks Qatar for taking good care of Indians during coronavirus pandemic

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday thanked Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for taking good care of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:07 IST
India thanks Qatar for taking good care of Indians during coronavirus pandemic
Representative image

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday thanked Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for taking ''good care'' of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf nation during the coronavirus pandemic. Jaishankar conveyed his appreciation to Al Thani, who is also the foreign minister of Qatar, during a telephonic conversation.

''Warm conversation with DPM & FM @MBA_AlThani_of Qatar. Discussed the follow-up to the PM-Amir talk on 8 December. Thanked him for taking good care of the Indian community during COVID. Looking forward to an early meeting with him,'' Jaishankar tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday during which the two leaders resolved to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment flows and energy security.

It was also decided to create a special task force to further facilitate investments by the Gulf country into India. There are around 7,56,000 Indian nationals residing in Qatar and they comprise the largest expatriate community in the country.

The Indians are engaged in a wide spectrum of professions in Qatar, including medicine, engineering, education, finance, banking and business. The ties between India and Qatar have expanded in a range of areas including defence and trade in the last few years.

India's bilateral trade with Qatar in 2018-19 was USD 12.33 billion, according to official data..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

Defending champions Seattle Sounders head into the MLS Cup on Saturday against hosts Columbus Crew seeking a third title in five years to rubber stamp their status as the current dominant force in the North American league. Led by Uruguayan...

Two Russian diplomats expelled from the Netherlands over alleged spying - ANP news

The Netherlands on Thursday ordered two Russian diplomats be expelled over allegations of spying, Dutch news agency ANP reported.The Dutch intelligence agency AIVD said in a statement it had uncovered a spying operation by diplomats working...

Mexican president says could recognize Biden win next week

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would immediately respond to the result of the U.S. presidential election if the electoral college definitively rules on the outcome next week.Lopez Obrador is one of the las...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The propose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020