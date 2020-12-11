India, Uzbekistan standing firmly against terrorism: PM Modi
Modi also said that it was important to preserve the gains of the past two decades in AfghanistanWe have similar concerns over extremism, fundamentalism and separatism...We both are standing firmly together against terrorism, Modi said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:07 IST
India and Uzbekistan are standing together firmly against terrorism and have similar concerns over separatism, extremism and fundamentalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
In his opening remarks, Modi also said that India wants to further deepen its development partnership with Uzbekistan, and cited growing cooperation between the two sides in diverse sectors including defence and agriculture. Talking about convergence of views between the two countries on regional issues, he said an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled process is required to restore peace in Afghanistan. Modi also said that it was important to preserve the gains of the past two decades in Afghanistan
''We have similar concerns over extremism, fundamentalism and separatism...We both are standing firmly together against terrorism,'' Modi said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uzbek
- Afghan
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
ALSO READ
Uzbekistan allows Maltese firm to grow medical cannabis
FEATURE-Uzbek domestic abuse victims feel judged, trapped despite new law
Uzbekistan to repatriate more citizens from crowded Syrian camps - source
PM Modi, Uzbek President to hold first virtual summit to discuss bilateral ties
We want to further deepen development partnership with Uzbekistan: PM Modi at virtual summit with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev.