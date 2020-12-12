Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: YB Chavan Centre decked up on Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday

On the occasion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday, the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai has been decked up on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-12-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 11:06 IST
Maharashtra: YB Chavan Centre decked up on Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday
YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai decked up on the occasion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's birthday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday, the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai has been decked up on Saturday. The compound of YB Chavan Centre has been decorated with garlands of flowers, while a giant rangoli made with flowers showcasing NCP's symbol was also made with different colours of flowers at the Centre.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled a painting of NCP chief here. "On this occasion, we have electronically connected all our district and tehsil units as the party workers will be wishing him via that. Only 200 people are allowed here today, keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind. We have urged people to virtually wish Sharad Pawar amid pandemic," said Mahesh Tapase, Chief Spokesperson, NCP.

NCP State President, Jayant Patil said, people can virtually listen to the party supremo on his birthday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the veteran leader earlier today.

"Best wishes to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and long life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Sharad Pawar, who was born on December 12, 1940, in Maharashtra's Baramati, has a political career spanning over 50 years. In 1967, he was elected a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati constituency on a Congress ticket and has been in public service since then.

However, in 1999, he broke ties with Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party. He had also served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and held several key ministerial portfolios at the Centre. At present, the NCP chief is a member of the Rajya Sabha. He has also been credited for stitching the alliance between three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP after 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections to form the government in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar extends wishes on Kenya's National Day

External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday extended his wishes to the government and the people of Kenya, on the occasion of the countrys National Day. Taking to Twitter, he also congratulated Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychell...

Trump's legal campaign 'not finished' after Supreme Court defeat, says Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trumps personal attorney, on Friday indicated that the Presidents legal team will continue to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections, even as the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by Texas ...

Odisha: Woman Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces

A woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Odishas Kandhamal district, Director-General of Police Abhay said on Saturday. The exchange of fire took place near a village in the Gochhapada police station area ...

Transport corporation employees' stir enters third day

The employees of the state owned transport corporations continued their strike for the third consecutive day on Saturday, leaving commuters stranded across the state. Employees of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020