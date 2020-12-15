Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws important step towards improving lives of country's farmers: Delhi BJP

Participating in a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha at Najafgarh, the leaders including state party chief Adesh Gupta, leader of oposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma interacted with the farmers of Delhi to remove any misconceptions related to the agri laws, the party said in a statement.The farmers present supported the acts and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:59 IST
Farm laws important step towards improving lives of country's farmers: Delhi BJP

Senior Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday asserted that the Centre's three farm laws are an important step towards improving the lives of the country's farmers. Participating in a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha at Najafgarh, the leaders including state party chief Adesh Gupta, leader of oposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma interacted with the farmers of Delhi to remove any misconceptions related to the agri laws, the party said in a statement.

The farmers present supported the acts and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP said. The Mahapanchayat is part of a four day campaign that began on Tuesday to drum up support in favour of the three farm laws that have drawn thousands of protesting farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states at the borders of the national capital.

Protests have been going on for over three weeks now with the farmers demanding that the three laws be repealed. Gupta said, the laws have been enacted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers.

''It is an important step towards bringing positive changes in the lives of farmers, but the opposition is misleading them by giving false information,'' he said. Even before bringing the laws, the Modi government had implemented the suggestions of the Swaminathan Commission, brought Fasal Beema Yojana, Kisan Credit Card Yojana, Soil Health Card Yojana and many historical schemes for the development and progress of farmers, the Delhi BJP president said.

The minimum support price system (MSP) and APMCs will not be affected due to the acts, he added. Bidhuri said with the introduction of the laws, farmers will connect with new techniques, employment opportunities will increase and the resolve to double the income of farmers will also be fulfilled.

Verma said the prime minister has himself said that the MSP and mandis will continue while the payment of farmers will be within the stipulated time. He said the opposition parties have started instigating the farmers against the acts.

State Kisan Morcha President Vinod Sehrawat said the Modi government is completely dedicated to farmers and its schemes are aimed at benefiting them, the statement said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"BJP is real tukde-tukde gang, destroying national unity", says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday lashed out at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the farmers protest against the three agricultural sector laws. He also accused the ruling central government of bein...

Two men held for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 77 lakh in Ghaziabad

Two men were arrested on Tuesday in GT Road Kotwali police station area here for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 77 lakh recently from a locked house, police said. The ornaments valued at Rs 45 lakh and 22 lakh cash were reco...

MP: School for classes X and XII to resume from Dec 18

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hold full-time regular classes for Standards X and XII from December 18 as these students have to appear for board examinations, an official said. The decision on resumption of Classes IX ...

Biden to stump in Georgia runoffs, top Senate Republican ends silence on U.S. election result

A day after the Electoral College confirmed President-elect Joe Bidens victory, he is set to travel to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign for two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates whose Jan. 5 runoff elections could make or break his domestic p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020