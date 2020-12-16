PM Modi greets Kumaraswamy on his birthday

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday. Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri hdkumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. Kumaraswamy is son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday. ''Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life, filled with the best health,'' Modi tweeted. Kumaraswamy is son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

