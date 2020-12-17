Left Menu
Nadda thanks Kerala for improved mandate to BJP in local body polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday thanked the people of Kerala for giving an improved mandate to BJP in the local body elections and lauded state BJP President K Surendran and party workers for working "tirelessly".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday thanked the people of Kerala for giving an improved mandate to BJP in the local body elections and lauded state BJP President K Surendran and party workers for working "tirelessly". He also said that BJP will continue to expose the corrupt, communal, and hypocrite politics of both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

"I thank the people of Kerala for giving an improved mandate to BJP in Local Body Elections. @BJP4Keralam President K Surendran Ji and Karyakartas worked tirelessly and with this mandate, we will continue to expose the corrupt, communal and hypocrite politics of both LDF and UDF fronts," JP Nadda tweeted. In Kerala local body polls, CPI(M)-led LDF, was able to outperform Congress-led UDF and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

NDA finished second with 34 seats but was able to cause a major upset to Left by trouncing its sitting Mayor candidate K Sreeekumar as well as mayor probable Pushpalatha. Final results saw LDF retaining the Corporation with 51 wards, while UDF saw one of its worst performances by settling with 10 wards. The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF is leading in more than 500 out of the total 941-gram panchayats, according to the State Election Commission figures from Wednesday. The Congress-led UDF was ahead in 375 gram panchayats while NDA is leading in 22 gram panchayats.

The Kerala local body polls were held in three phases. The first phase saw a turnout of 73.12 per cent, while the second phase saw 76.78 and the third, and final phase saw 78.64 per cent. A total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies, including six corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats, and 87 municipalities went to the polls on December 8, 10 and 14. (ANI)

