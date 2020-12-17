Restart GMCL abattoir to avoid beef shortage: Goa NCP MLA

NCP leader and MLA Churchill Alemao on Thursday demanded that the Goa government restart the abattoir at the state-run Goa Meat Complex Ltd (GMCL) to avoid shortage of beef. Cow slaughter is banned in the BJP-ruled Goa, but bulls and buffaloes are allowed to be slaughtered at certified abattoirs.

Beef traders are expecting a shortage in the run-up to Christmas and New Year when the demand goes up. Addressing a press conference in Margao, Alemao said he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday and request him to see to it that the abattoir at GMCL resumes operations.

The abattoir at GMCL has not been functioning for the last five years. It has the capacity to slaughter 200 animals per day, Alemao said.

''If there is any issue with Karnataka, animals can be brought from neighbouring Maharashtra,'' he said. The Karnataka assembly recently passed a stringent anti-cow slaughter bill.

Goa Minorities' Association president Shaikh Iftikar, who was present at the press conference, said Goa needs 25 tonnes of beef every day. Animals are brought from other states by following all the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, he said.

There is a shortage as ''farmers in the state usually don't sell animals for butchering'', Iftikar added..