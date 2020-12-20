Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakabganj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakabganj in the national capital and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrificeGuru Tegh Bahadurs death anniversary was observed on Saturday. Modi offered prayers during his visit to the gurudwara for which no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict movement of the common man, official sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 09:36 IST
PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakabganj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakabganj in the national capital and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary was observed on Saturday. Modi offered prayers during his visit to the gurudwara for which no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict movement of the common man, official sources said. The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, were consigned to flames at Gurdwara Rakabganj.

The prime minister's visit to one of the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees in the national capital assumes significance as it comes amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the three farm laws enacted by his government. Modi has been at pains to explain the benefits of farm reforms and often assured farmers that the existing government mechanism to support them, including minimum support price and agriculture mandis, will continue.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elephant electrocuted in TN forest fringe village

A ten-year old male elephant was electrocuted to death when it came into contact with an illegal electric fence erected around a farm at a village in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR in the district in Tamil Nadu, forest officials said on S...

Raina lends support to early learning initiative of UP govt

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina highlighted the importance of a childs early learning at home and lent his support to Mission Prerna a flagship programme of the Uttar Pradesh government to improve quality of education. Raina, along with...

Focus on multilateral partnerships to check challenges posed by China: Experts

Underlining brazen military manoeuvres and unprecedented scale of challenge from China, security experts on Saturday suggested India must adopt a more aggressive demeanour to forge issue-based geo-strategic multilateral partnerships like Qu...

Watford seeks 10th manager in 5 years after Ivic firing

Watford is looking for a 10th manager in five years after firing Vladimir Ivic following only four months in charge. The Serbians departure was announced by the second-tier English club after losing at Huddersfield 2-0 in the Championship o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020