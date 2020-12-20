Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Masks mandatory for next 6 months, says Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state. Maharashtra reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state tally to 18,92,707.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 15:45 IST
Maharashtra: Masks mandatory for next 6 months, says Thackeray
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state. Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray said experts are in favour of imposing night curfew or another lockdown, but he is not in favour of these steps.

The CM appealed to people to be careful during the New Year celebrations. The coronavirus situation in the state is under control, though not completely, he said.

''Prevention is better than cure. Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least,'' Thackeray said. Those who don't follow the safety protocol should know they are putting lives of others, who are abiding by rules, at risk, he said.

Asking people to be careful while welcoming the New Year, he said the discovery of a new strain of the virus in Europe has resulted in lockdown in several countries as there was no other option. The chief minister said even though life is slowly limping back to normalcy in the state, reopening of schools has been a problem.

Hitting out at the BJP for calling him egoistic, Thackeray said he ''had ego for the welfare of Mumbai and Maharashtra''. ''Governments come and go, but development is for people and their future generations,'' he said.

Thackeray also said his government has been utmost transparent in releasing statistics regarding COVID-19 positive cases and deaths due to the disease. Maharashtra reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state tally to 18,92,707. It also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 48,648.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait, Taiwan says

A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the countrys latest carrier the Shandong sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday, Taiwans Defence Ministry said, adding that the islands navy and air force were sent to monitor the situat...

Some improvement in minimum temp in Kashmir, 'Chillai-Kalan' to begin from Monday

There was some improvement in the minimum temperature across Kashmir on Sunday but the valley continued to experience sub-zero nights, even as the 40-day harshest winter period - Chillai-Kalan - starts from Monday, MeT officials said. The n...

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020