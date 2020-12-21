Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will leave JDS, if HD Kumaraswamy forms coalition with BJP: SR Sreenivas

While slamming the JDS leadership, MLA from Gubbi, SR Srinivas has said that several MLAs and leaders of the party will leave the party if HD Kumaraswamy chooses to form a coalition with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | Gubbi (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:33 IST
Will leave JDS, if HD Kumaraswamy forms coalition with BJP: SR Sreenivas
S R Sreenivas, JDS MLA from Gubbi.. Image Credit: ANI

While slamming the JDS leadership, MLA from Gubbi, SR Srinivas has said that several MLAs and leaders of the party will leave the party if HD Kumaraswamy chooses to form a coalition with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that JDS has been built on the basic foundation of secularism and if HD Kumaraswamy chooses to have an "understanding coalition" with BJP then many will leave the party and choose their own path.

"There are MLAs and leaders think in the way I'm thinking so we will leave the party if at all HD Kumaraswamy and his some followers chooses to have a coalition with BJP," he added. SR Sreenivas's statement came after PM Narendra Modi's tweet wishing Kumaraswamy on his birthday and following Basavaraja Horatti statement on having "issue-based support" to BJP.

Though it wasn't discussed in the party forum to support BJP, some MLAs are likely to join Congress and BJP if at all HD Kumaraswamy supports BJP, which may cause a stir in JDS. As per HD Kumaraswamy's clarification their no such idea or thought to merge or support BJP at all, but the JDS party will only support on basis of issues. But as per sources in JDS say that the party will collapse soon as party MLAs are knocking on the doors of BJP and Congress.

Some of the MLAs including SR Sreenivas are likely to join Congress and others may choose BJP as BJP needs the support of JDS in upcoming assembly elections in the southern belt of Karnataka. As of now, as per the confirmation of the office of the HD Deve Gowda, he hasn't given any permission to merge or coalition with BJP and he will not support such statements. But HD Kumaraswamy, Basavraja Horatti and other leaders openly made statements that HD Deve Gowda will stay out of it and allow HD Kumaraswamy to take further decisions for the party. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...

Makers unveil new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' teaser to follow on Jan 8

Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama KGF Chapter 1, filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of KGF Chapter 2. Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared ...

Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro and a special edition.Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upc...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020