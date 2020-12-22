Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. Security Council talks Western Sahara after Trump policy switch

Senior U.N. officials briefed the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors on Monday on Western Sahara after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed region in return for the kingdom normalizing ties with Israel. Trump's announcement this month was a departure from longstanding U.S. policy on Western Sahara.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 05:45 IST
U.N. Security Council talks Western Sahara after Trump policy switch

Senior U.N. officials briefed the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors on Monday on Western Sahara after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed region in return for the kingdom normalizing ties with Israel.

Trump's announcement this month was a departure from longstanding U.S. policy on Western Sahara. The United States had supported a 1991 ceasefire between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a movement that seeks to establish Western Sahara as an independent state. The ceasefire is monitored by U.N. peacekeepers. The 15-member Security Council was briefed on Monday by U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Africa Bintou Keita and Colin Stewart, head of a U.N. peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara.

"There are no major operational changes from our part," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said ahead of the council briefing, which was requested by Germany. "Our position on the announcements regarding Western Sahara is unchanged and that ... we continue to believe that a solution can be found through dialogue based on the relevant Security Council resolutions," he added.

The region has effectively been split by an earthen wall separating an area controlled by Morocco that it claims as its southern provinces, and territory controlled by the Polisario with a U.N.-mandated buffer zone between them. U.N. talks have long failed to broker an agreement on how to decide on self-determination. Morocco wants an autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty. The Polisario wants a U.N.-backed referendum including on the question of independence.

President-elect Joe Biden, due to succeed Trump on Jan. 20, will face a decision whether to accept the U.S. deal with Morocco on the Western Sahara, which no other Western country has done. Without naming the United States, South Africa's U.N. Ambassador Jerry Matjila told reporters after the council briefing that "decisions contrary to multilateral collective decisions must be discouraged and unequivocally disregarded."

"We believe that any recognition of Western Sahara as part of Morocco is tantamount to recognizing illegality as such recognition is incompatible with international law," he said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico records 5,370 new coronavirus cases, 396 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Monday reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 396 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,325,915 cases and 118,598 deaths.The government says the real number of infe...

Congress rushes to vote on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Running out of time and excuses, Congress took up a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening...

FEATURE-'This will make us poorer': Pakistani metro brings uncertainty for displaced residents

By Sabrina Toppa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When bulldozers began roaring in front of Shakeel Ahmeds home in Lahores historic Anarkali district, he and his neighbours huddled together at a nearby shrine - despairi...

EXCLUSIVE-Hundreds of Thai workers found dying in South Korea with numbers rising

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth and Grace Moon BANGKOKSEOUL, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The deaths of hundreds of mainly undocumented Thai migrant workers in South Korea have been uncovered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, prompting the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020