PM Modi calls for building new India, says politics can wait, development cannot

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:03 IST
PM Modi calls for building new India, says politics can wait, development cannot
PM Narendra Modi speaking at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for building new India and creating a self-reliant nation and said on Tuesday that politics can wait but the country's development cannot. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University, he said that the country has already wasted time in the last century due to differences.

"When we talk about the vision of new India, we should not see the nation's development through a political prism. When we come together for a larger objective, then it is possible that some elements get disturbed. Such elements can be found in any society of the world. They have their own vested interests. They will do anything to fulfil their vested interests and spread negativity," he said. "But when the thought of building new India will be supreme in our minds and hearts, then spaces of these people will shrink. Politics can wait, society can wait but the country's development cannot wait. Poor and exploited people and youth don't want to wait. Due to differences, the nation has already lost time in the last century. Now we don't have time to waste. Everyone has to move towards building a self-reliant India," he said.

The Prime Minister said that resources of the country belong to every citizen and every one of them should benefit from it. PM Modi said that the country is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination.

"The country is on the path where every citizen should rest assured about their constitutional rights and their future. The country is on the path where no citizen would be left behind because of their religion and everyone would get equal opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their dreams. Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the mantra behind it," he said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi released a postal stamp as part of centenary celebrations of AMU. This is the first time PM Modi is participating in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

