Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC poll trends, results eye-opener for BJP: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday termed the results and emerging trends of the District Development Council polls as an eye-opener for the BJP and its proxy political party, and said people have rejected the decision of revoking the erstwhile states special status.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:54 IST
DDC poll trends, results eye-opener for BJP: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday termed the results and emerging trends of the District Development Council polls as an eye-opener for the BJP and its ''proxy political party'', and said people have rejected the decision of revoking the erstwhile state's special status. Abdullah, who is the vice president of the National Conference (NC), told PTI that the results and trends are an ''important milestone'' for the People's Alliance on Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) as they endorse the ''out view'' that revoking the special status of the erstwhile state of J-K and downgrading it into a Union Territory was not accepted by the people. ''Now if the BJP and its proxy political party believe in democracy, as they have stated, they should immediately reverse their decision and respect the verdict of the people of this region,'' he said.

The NC leader said that the BJP had flown in a number of Union ministers and central leaders to campaign for the DDC elections. ''The BJP is the one which turned these elections as a referendum of its policy of 2019. I hope they have understood the desire of the people,'' he said. On August 5 last year, the Centre had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The PAGD is leading in 71 seats and has won 25 so far whereas the BJP is leading in 48 and has won eight seats till now. The Congress is leading in 19 seats and had bagged four seats so far. The PAGD is an alliance of seven political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC and the People's Democratic Party.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarin, Gukesh & Rakshitta enter finals of Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid C'ships

Three Indians, including Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, reached the final of the FIDE Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid Championships in their respective categories on Tuesday. While Sarin beat Francesco Sonis 1.5-0.5 in the Open under-18 sectio...

HC stays CIC orders to disclose details of release, utilisation of MPLADS fund

The Delhi High Court Tuesday stayed two CIC orders directing the Centre to disclose on its website the MP-wise, constituency-wise and work-wise details, with names of beneficiaries of works undertaken under the MPLAD scheme. Justice Navin C...

Ballads of protest: Haryanvi artistes pen, sing songs for agitating farmers in streets

A corner of the farmers protest site at the Tikri border on the Haryana side reverberates every day with strains of folk music and songs whose lyrics tell tales of struggle and resistance. A makeshift performance pavilion has come up in a s...

Amritsar: 7 passengers, crew member on flight from UK test positive for COVID

Seven passengers and a crew member who arrived here from the UK in an Air India flight tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Punjab Minister for Medical Education and Research O P Soni said those who tested positive for the infection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020