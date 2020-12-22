Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big win for us and PM Modi's leadership: BJP on DDC poll results in J-K

The Gupkar alliance led by Farooq Abdullah was ahead in the seat tally in the maiden DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir by winning or leading in 112 seats out of 280 on Tuesday, followed by the BJP which had won 52 seats, including three in the Kashmir Valley for the first time, and was frontrunner in 18Santhosh also questioned the alliances claim that the results are endorsement of its stand against the abrogation of Article 370, wondering what does its loss in nearly 177 seats mean then.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:42 IST
Big win for us and PM Modi's leadership: BJP on DDC poll results in J-K

With the BJP emerging as the single largest party in the District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the party claimed on Tuesday that this is a ''big win'' for it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. ''With win or lead in 75 seats in DDC Elections @BJP4JnK emerges as the single largest party. Gupkar Alliance of 7 parties has 103 seats together. A big win for BJP & the leadership of PM @narendramodi,'' BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh tweeted. The Gupkar alliance led by Farooq Abdullah was ahead in the seat tally in the maiden DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir by winning or leading in 112 seats out of 280 on Tuesday, followed by the BJP which had won 52 seats, including three in the Kashmir Valley for the first time, and was frontrunner in 18

Santhosh also questioned the alliance's claim that the results are endorsement of its stand against the abrogation of Article 370, wondering what does its loss in nearly 177 seats mean then. ''Is it not an endorsement of abrogation? Democracy & India have won today,'' Santhosh said. Union minister Anurag Thakur, who was the BJP's in-charge for the polls, tweeted, ''Democracy wins in Jammu & Kashmir! A New Era of Development and Decisive Leadership Dawns!'' On the other hand, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, a key leader of the People's Alliance on Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), termed the results as an eye-opener for the BJP and its ''proxy political party'', and said people have rejected the decision of revoking the erstwhile state's special status.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear deal: ‘Heated rhetoric and the heightened risk of miscalculation’ widen differences

Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo was speaking during a virtual meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA, the July 2015 accord that set out rules for monitoring Irans nuclear programme and a pathway to easing sanctio...

Britain to begin testing truck drivers to reopen France border

British transport minister Grant Shapps said stranded truck drivers would begin receiving COVID tests on Wednesday that, if negative, would allow them to return home to France.Well be making sure that tomorrow were out there, providing test...

Soccer-Dasilva strike sends Brentford past Newcastle into League Cup semis

Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was m...

UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.Police said the accident took place ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020