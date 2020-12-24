Rio's outgoing mayor released from jail to serve home arrest
Rio de Janeiro's outgoing mayor Marcelo Crivella was released from jail on Wednesday after Brazil's Superior Court of Justice granted him home arrest. Crivella, whose term ends on Dec. 31, was arrested on Tuesday on graft allegations, in an embarrassment for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an ideological ally and anti-corruption campaigner who had backed the mayor's failed re-election bid. ($1 = 5.1596 reais)Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 06:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 06:21 IST
Crivella, whose term ends on Dec. 31, was arrested on Tuesday on graft allegations, in an embarrassment for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an ideological ally and anti-corruption campaigner who had backed the mayor's failed re-election bid. Crivella, the first Rio mayor arrested during the course of his term, on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing and said he was the target of political persecution.
The court considered the risk of COVID-19 infection in its decision. Prosecutors said Crivella headed a criminal group which collected 53 million reais ($10.27 million) in bribes from companies with contracts with the city hall. ($1 = 5.1596 reais)
