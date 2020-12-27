Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP involved in horse-trading in West Bengal: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged that the BJP was involved in horse-trading in the poll-bound West Bengal. The BJP had amassed a huge sum of black money which they are using for horse-trading.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:19 IST
BJP involved in horse-trading in West Bengal: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged that the BJP was involved in ''horse-trading'' in the poll-bound West Bengal. Slamming Singh, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey tweeted in Hindi:'' When you (Singh) were Chief Minister (of Madhya Pradesh), then what were you buying in the hotel in Khajuraho in 1995 to topple the BJP government in Gujarat.

Why were you putting your black money as a 'charagah' (pasture)''. When asked by reporters in Durg about some MLAs of ruling TMC in West Bengal, where elections are due in 2021, joining the BJP, Singh said, ''All these things are a money game. The BJP had amassed a huge sum of black money which they are using for horse-trading. They (BJP) have amassed a lot of black money.

''The way animals were earlier sold in the mandis (markets), nowadays MLAs are being sold,'' he added. Singh was in Durg to take part in the condolence meeting to pay tribute to senior Congress leader Motilal Vora who died on December 21.

He said many constituents of the BJP-led NDA are walking out of the bloc. ''Very soon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have to separate from them,'' Singh added. PTI CORR TKP NSK NSK

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 case reported in Nagaland for first time since outbreak

Nagaland did not register any fresh COVID-19 case on Sunday for the first time since the state reported its first coronavirus cases on May 25, a health official said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to...

Some builders getting windfall gains amid pandemic: Fadnavis

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged some builders were getting windfall gains at the cost of the exchequer due to the state governments policies to mitigate the economic downturn from the coronavirus-induced lo...

South Africa's total COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark amid second wave

South Africas total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said.The grim milestone comes just nine days after the country, the worst hit in the continent, reported 900,000 cases...

Body of man found in bushes days after he jumped into river

The body of a 42-year-old man, who had jumped into a river in an inebriated state a few days ago, has been found trapped in bushes, police said on Sunday. The man, Hari Singh Rajput, and his three friends were consuming alcohol near the riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020