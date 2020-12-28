Left Menu
BJP success in polls since Sept 27 is reply to misinformation on farm laws by Congress: Smriti Irani

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'historic victory' in the recently concluded Bihar polls, by-polls and local body elections in various states since September 27, when the farm bills got President's assent and became laws, shows people in rural areas have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, said Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday.

Updated: 28-12-2020 23:23 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday addressing a press conference in New Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party's strong performance in Bihar elections and its success in by-polls and local body elections in various states since September 27, when the farm bills got the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind, show that people in rural areas have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday. "Between September 27, when President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the farm bills and yesterday, BJP registered an unprecedented success in by-polls in 11 states, in the election to local bodies in different parts of the country and assembly elections in Bihar. People have reposed their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Irani said addressing a press conference here.

She said the results were a reply to those who are seeking to misguide people. The minister said BJP created history by winning 33 out of 48 seats in Goa Zilla panchayat elections.

She also referred to party's performance in Bodoland Territorial Council elections, Zilla panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh, DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan local body election and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. "Congress has been spreading the misinformation that people of rural India do not support the ruling BJP. People have given a suitable reply to the Congress," she said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

