Biden says Trump's vaccine roll out has 'fallen behind'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 02:31 IST
President-elect Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump's promised swift coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations.
Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, said some 2 million people have been vaccinated, well short of the 20 million Trump had promised by the end of the year. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
