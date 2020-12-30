Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP backed candidates leading in panchayat polls in Karnataka

Initial trends indicate that the candidates backed by the BJP have won a majority of panchayat seats in Karnataka as the counting of votes progressed on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:04 IST
BJP backed candidates leading in panchayat polls in Karnataka

Initial trends indicate that the candidates backed by the BJP have won a majority of panchayat seats in Karnataka as the counting of votes progressed on Wednesday. Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.

According to sources, the BJP has so far secured 4,228 seats, followed by the Congress with 2,265 seats, JD(S) 1,167 seats and independents 678 seats. Karnataka State Election Commission officials said counting was on at all 226 centres at the Taluk headquarters by adhering to strict COVID-19 protocol of mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

Over 1,100 security personnel have been deployed at the counting centres, State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju said. During the election, ballot papers were used in all districts except Bidar, election officials said.

The elections to 5,728 village panchayats had taken place across 226 Taluks of the state for 82,616 seats. They were conducted in two phases on December 22 and 27 where 78.58 per cent voting was registered.

As many as 2,22,814 candidates contested the election whereas 8,074 candidates were elected unopposed. PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 3-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as it battles a winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. The British gov...

Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Years Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations...

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 provisional against US dollar....

European stocks rise as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as UKs approval of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, bets of more U.S. fiscal aid and large-scale vaccination efforts spurred hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy next year.The pan-Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020