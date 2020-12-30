Rajdeep Goala resigns from Assam Assembly
Expelled Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, has resigned from the Assam Assembly, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said on Wednesday. Goswami said Goala submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday and it was accepted with immediate effect.In the 126-member Assam Assembly, the Congress now has 20 members.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:39 IST
Expelled Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, has resigned from the Assam Assembly, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said on Wednesday. Goswami said Goala submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday and it was accepted with immediate effect.
In the 126-member Assam Assembly, the Congress now has 20 members. An MLA from the Lakhipur constituency in Cachar district, Goala was expelled from Congress for six years in October this year for his alleged ''anti-party activities''.
On Tuesday, Goala joined the ruling BJP along with former Congress minister Ajanta Neog and former Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Banendra Mushahary..
- READ MORE ON:
- Lakhipur
- Hitendra Nath Goswami
- BJP
- Goala
- Ajanta Neog
- Rajdeep Goala
ALSO READ
BJP performs strongly in Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, Congress gets four seats
Maharashtra BJP leaders hold protest outside Assembly over women safety, Maratha reservation
BJP will never provide permanent solution to Gorkhaland issue, only TMC can do that: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Bodoland Territorial Council: Five members of BJP-UPPL-GSP coalition sworn in
BJP making fortunes from freedom fighters' sacrifices: Girish Chodankar