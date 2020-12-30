Portugal PM Costa resumes public activities after negative COVID test

Portugal PM Costa resumes public activities after negative COVID testReuters | Lisbon | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:43 IST
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested negative for COVID-19 and will resume in-person public appearances from Wednesday, his cabinet said in a statement.
Costa had spent two weeks in self-isolation following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who had contracted the disease.
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Antonio Costa
- Emmanuel Macron