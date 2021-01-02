Left Menu
Process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started: UP CM

Gorakhpur UP, Jan 2 PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:33 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to the reporters on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started. The chief minister was in Gorakhpur to lay the foundation stone of a multi-storey advocate's building in the Collectorate campus here. He also inaugurated several other projects. In the coming days, there is also a plan to bring all District Magistrate level and 'tehsil' level offices in one building. ''The process of bringing all divisional offices in a building has started and in the first phase, the work will be done in Gorakhpur and Varanasi division,'' he said. Referring to plans of bringing all divisional offices, DM and tehsil level offices in one building, he said it will be a comfortable arrangement for people and they will be saved from roaming for their work.

Elaborating on the facilities which will be present in advocate's building, the CM said, ''The building will have advocate's chamber, advocate's association office and cafeteria facility. Senior officials will be in the same building and it will be very comfortable for people to get their work done.'' ''When people see advocates in dilapidated old buildings, their belief in justice becomes weak and when they will see advocates in chambers, their belief injustice will become firm,'' he said. CM Yogi said the government is going to start providing houses to more than seven lakh poor people. ''During the coronavirus times, we have seen how food reached people. Stranded people, whether in Kota or Prayagraj, were brought back and this was done as the welfare of the poor, the farmers and the youth are in agenda of the government,'' he said.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being rated as the most popular world leader. ''PM Modi is the most popular political leader in the world. The recent survey shows that the image of PM Modi among the people is best. It is a matter of pride and I congratulate PM Modi on behalf of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh for being the most popular leader in the world,'' he said.

The visionary leadership during the campaign against Corona pandemic was exemplary and 135 crore Indians are safe because of it, the chief minister said. Even the World Health Organisation appreciated it, he said. During the last six years, the people have shown love for PM Modi and this has been the reason for his highest approval rating,'' CM Yogi added.

