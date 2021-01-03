Left Menu
Beware of JD(S), Kumaraswamy warns BJP

In a series of tweets the JDS legislature party chief also accused the BJP of attempting to erode its partys base by planting such rumours, and said the party does not need BJPs friendship. BJP has realised after the gram panchayat results that all its attempts to finish off the JDS have failed.This is the reason why BJP was trying to play the phoney drama of alliance.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 20:27 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday warned the BJP to beware of JD(S), as he accused the ruling party of systematically spreading imaginary news about his party joining the NDA. In a series of tweets the JD(S) legislature party chief also accused the BJP of attempting to erode its party's base by planting such rumours, and said the party ''does not need BJP's friendship.'' ''BJP has realised after the gram panchayat results that all its attempts to finish off the JD(S) have failed.

This is the reason why BJP was trying to play the phoney drama of alliance. This is the reason why it is systematically spreading imaginary news about JD(S) joining NDA.

This is absolutely false,'' Kumaraswamy tweeted. Claiming that he shares a better bonding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi than many state BJP leaders do and has respect for Chief Minister Yediyurappa's seniority, he said the intention of JD(S) was not to be an opposition party just for the sake of opposing.

''If BJP indulges in a misinformation campaign, that bonding, respect and intent will get hampered. The BJP should beware about JD(S),'' he added.

Kumaraswamy's attack came after he recently spoke about JD(S) having an ''issue based understanding'' with BJP, while dismissing talk about his party's possible merger with the saffron party. ''Many have tried to divide JD(S) after enacting a drama of friendship and it is BJP's turn now,'' he said.

''Who from JD(S) had applied for an alliance with BJP? Who had proposed an alliance, for BJP national general secretary Arun Singh to reject it? He termed as a bundle of lies reports that JD(S) would join NDA and he would be made a union minister. By spreading such news, BJP was trying to poison the minds of JD(S) workers and supporters, he said.

''BJP should understand that this is immoral politics,'' he added. Recalling that his father H D Deve Gowda, while stepping down as Prime Minister in 1997, had rejected support from BJP's tallest leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Kumaraswamy said he was not someone who desired a Ministerial post.

The Deve Gowda led 13 party United Front coalition government tumbled after the Sitaram Kesri-led Congress withdrew support in 1997. ''For now, no party needs anyone. We don't need BJP's friendship. We want the development of the state and our workers,'' he said, adding that the results of gram panchayat elections has buoyed the prospects of JD(S) and organising the party was his only goal.

