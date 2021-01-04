Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former U.S. defense chiefs say no role for military in Trump's efforts to contest defeat

Ten living former U.S. secretaries of defense on Sunday said in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post that the military should play no role in President Donald Trump's efforts to block the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 05:55 IST
Former U.S. defense chiefs say no role for military in Trump's efforts to contest defeat

Ten living former U.S. secretaries of defense on Sunday said in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post that the military should play no role in President Donald Trump's efforts to block the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden. The group, including Mark Esper who was fired by Trump in November as well as another Trump defense chief James Mattis, said the time had come to accept that the Republican president had lost the Nov. 3 election and that Biden would succeed him on Jan. 20.

"Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted," they said in the opinion piece. "The time for questioning the results has passed." The group of officials included Dick Cheney -- who went on to serve as vice president under George W. Bush, and Donald Rumsfeld who served as secretary of defense first under Gerald Ford and again under George W. Bush.

The group called on the current acting Pentagon chief, Christopher Miller, to refrain from playing a role in Trump's efforts to remain president and to aid the incoming Democratic administration with the transition. "Efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory," they wrote. "Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties."

Other officials who signed the letter from both Republican and Democratic administrations included Ashton Carter, William Cohen, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta and William Perry. Biden said in mid-December that some Pentagon officials had balked at providing information needed to ensure a smooth transition. Acting secretary Miller denied that there was a problem.

The ten noted the importance of a smooth transition given that U.S. forces were involved in active operations overseas.

TRENDING

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Boris Johnson warns of tougher COVID-19 restrictions for England httpson.ft.com2Lm3Vc0 - MGM ...

Georgia election guardian Raffensperger faces heat as Trump contests defeat

Georgias Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, cemented his status as an unlikely hero for U.S. Democrats following a fresh clash in which he rejected President Donald Trumps claims that his election defeat was the result of wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares start new year in upbeat mood, much already priced in

Asian share markets got the new year off to a solid start on Monday on expectations central banks will keep money super cheap while the rollout of coronavirus vaccines helps slowly revive the global economy.With so much growth already price...

Former U.S. defense chiefs say no role for military in Trump's efforts to contest defeat

Ten living former U.S. secretaries of defense on Sunday said in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post that the military should play no role in President Donald Trumps efforts to block the transfer of power to President-elect Joe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021