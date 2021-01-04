Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar BJP MLA injured after her car hits tree

The accident occurred near Bariyarpur on Sunday night when the BJP legislators driver dozed off behind the wheel, Munger Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.The MLA of Katoriya constituency and her driver, who also suffered injuries in the mishap, were out of danger.

PTI | Munger | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:04 IST
Bihar BJP MLA injured after her car hits tree

Bihar MLA Nikki Hembram suffered injuries after her car rammed into a tree in Munger district of the state, a police official said on Monday. The accident occurred near Bariyarpur on Sunday night when the BJP legislator's driver dozed off behind the wheel, Munger Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

The MLA of Katoriya constituency and her driver, who also suffered injuries in the mishap, were out of danger. The BJP leader, who was travelling from Banka to Patna, was initially treated at a private clinic in Bhagalpur and has been referred to a hospital in Patna, the SP said.

The legislator suffered injuries in her hand and leg, sources said adding that her driver was also admitted to a hospital..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Family card holders in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram get Pongal gift packages

Family card holders in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Monday was gifted with Pongal gift package worth Rs 2,500, according to the official. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police SP of Rameswaram, Loganathan said, 3,72,876 fami...

UPSC recommends 89 more candidates for civil services

The UPSC has recommended 89 candidates for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination, according to an official statement issued on Monday. The result of the 2019 civil services ...

IMD forecasts thunderstorm, moderate rains in parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas

Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. The downpour will occur over and adjoining areas of most places of e...

Most OPEC+ producers oppose Feb output increase -sources

Most OPEC oil-producing countries oppose plans to increase output from February as winter lockdowns to contain the coronavirus choke demand, three OPEC sources told Reuters on Monday.OPEC, which groups OPEC and other producers including Rus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021