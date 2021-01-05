Left Menu
AIADMK slams Puducherry CM

The opposition AIADMK in Puducherry on Tuesday accused Chief Minister V Narayanasamy of spreading rumours that the Centre was keen on merging the union territory with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The opposition AIADMK in Puducherry on Tuesday accused Chief Minister V Narayanasamy of spreading 'rumours' that the Centre was keen on merging the union territory with neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The ruling Congress and its allies were attempting to divert the people's attention in the run-up to the assembly elections to cover up the government's 'failure' to measure up to the expectations of the people, leader of the AIADMK's legislature wing A Anbalagan told reporters here.

''Narayanasamy is now making allegations against the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and also the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to hoodwink people particularly when elections are round the corner,'' he added. He appealed to the Centre to intervene and keep the assembly in suspended animation till the elections were over.

Assembly elections are due in the union territory in April-May this year. The AIADMK leader also criticised Narayanasamy for calling for a dharna on January 8 in front of the Raj Nivas here seeking the recall of the Lt Governor.

Narayanasamy had recently alleged that the NDA government at the Centre was keen on dismantling the separate status of Puducherry and merging it with neighbouring Tamil Nadu. ''The unfounded allegations the Chief Minister had been making against the Centre would only give rise to tension and also pave the way for law and order problems,'' Anbalagan pointed out.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

