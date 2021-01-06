Democratic Senate challenger Warnock pledges 'to work for all of Georgia'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:28 IST
Raphael Warnock, the Democrat seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, said early on Wednesday he will work for everyone in the state of Georgia as he led in election results that had yet to be finalised.
"I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me, and I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia, no matter who you cast your vote for in this election," Warnock said in a video that streamed online.
Warnock held the lead in one of two races, though no major news outlet had projected a winner for either race.
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Raphael Warnock
- Kelly
- Georgia
- Senate
- Democrat
- U.S.
ALSO READ
GOP activist's voter challenges raise questions in Georgia
EIB to invest €100 million to upgrade key healthcare infrastructure in Georgia
With U.S. Senate at stake, Black voters loom large for Democratic candidates in Georgia
Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus rally' threatened by COVID-19 resurgence, Georgia elections
Georgia reports 1,972 new COVID-19 cases