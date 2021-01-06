Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crowd at parade will be irresponsible: Tharoor suggests cancelling R-Day festivities

Getting crowds to cheer the parade as usual would be irresponsible, he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Johnson on Tuesday, during which the British leader reiterated his thanks for Indias invitation for him as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations, but regretted his inability to attend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:55 IST
Crowd at parade will be irresponsible: Tharoor suggests cancelling R-Day festivities

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has suggested cancelling the Republic Day festivities after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his India visit due to the the coronavirus situation in the UK, saying getting crowds to cheer the parade as usual would be ''irresponsible''. Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as chief guest, has cancelled his visit to India later this month due to the growing health crisis created by the new coronavirus variant in the UK.

''Now that @BorisJohnson's visit to India this month has been cancelled due to the COVID Second Wave, & we don't have a Chief Guest on Republic Day, why not go one step farther & cancel the festivities altogether?'' Tharoor asked Twitter on Tuesday night. ''Getting crowds to cheer the parade as usual would be irresponsible,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Johnson on Tuesday, during which the British leader reiterated his thanks for India's invitation for him as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations, but regretted his inability to attend. Johnson's call with Modi came a day after he addressed the nation to announce a new stay-at-home lockdown in the UK as his medical chiefs warned that the National Health Service was under threat of being overwhelmed by the rising infection rates. PTI ASK HMB

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with leading economists on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Friday to deliberate on measures that may be included in the upcoming budget for promoting growth, amid uncertainty on multiple fronts caused by COVI...

India will be a dependable and reliable partner, says Jaishankar in Colombo.

India will be a dependable and reliable partner, says Jaishankar in Colombo....

AstraZeneca applies for emergency use for vaccine in Philippines

Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has applied to health regulators for emergency use authorization EUA of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philppines, the food and drugs agency chief said on Wednesday.AstraZenecas application is the second the Phi...

Russia reports 24,217 new coronavirus cases, 445 deaths

Russia reported 24,217 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, including 5,142 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,308,601.Authorities said 445 people had died, taking Russias official death toll to 59,951....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021