Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic could not dent India's bilateral cooperation with Lanka: Jaishankar

The coronavirus pandemic has not dented Indias bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka and New Delhi is looking at post-COVID cooperation with Colombo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Wednesday. In fact high level contacts were maintained and indeed strengthened during the past year, said Jaishankar, who is on a three-day tour to the island nation.We are now looking at post-COVID cooperation with Sri Lanka, he said.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:19 IST
Coronavirus pandemic could not dent India's bilateral cooperation with Lanka: Jaishankar

The coronavirus pandemic has not dented India's bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka and New Delhi is looking at post-COVID cooperation with Colombo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Wednesday. Jaishankar is on a three day visit here from December 5 to 7 following an invitation by his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena is his first foreign visit of the year. This is also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the new year. During a media interaction here after his meeting with Gunawardena, Jaishankar noted that the coronavirus pandemic has not been able to dent the bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka. ''In fact high level contacts were maintained and indeed strengthened during the past year,'' said Jaishankar, who is on a three-day tour to the island nation.

''We are now looking at post-COVID cooperation with Sri Lanka,'' he said. The minister also noted Sri Lanka's interest in accessing vaccines from India.

Assuring that India will be a ''dependable and reliable partner'' of Lanka, Jaishankar said the country is open to strengthening its relationship with the island nation on the basis of ''mutual trust, mutual interest, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity''. He also underlined that both the neighbours are now facing immediate challenges of post-COVID recovery. ''This is not just a public health issue but also a crisis of the economy,'' Jaishankar said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central leadership will decide on cabinet expansion, says Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the BJP central leadership will take a call on the much awaited cabinet expansion, amid renewed buzz about the excercise where new aspirants have thrown their hats into the ring. Th...

Bird flu: Madhya Pradesh temporarily bans poultry import from Kerala, other affected states

In the wake of an outbreak of bird flu in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday held an emergency meeting at his residence with senior officials and decided to stop poultry business and trade of other birds with ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Grammy Awards ceremony got rescheduled due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, while the European Medicines Authority will try to reach a decision on the approval of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine after failing to make a ruling two days...

Nepal's top court begins hearing on dissolution of parliament amid protest

Nepals top court began hearings on Wednesday on petitions challenging Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis sudden decision to dissolve parliament, as protesters against his move marched nearby. Oli, 68, has cited internal squabbling within his r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021