Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee sends contempt of court notice to Babul Supriyo

All India Trinamool Youth Congress President Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer has sent a contempt of court notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo for making a derogatory statement against his client.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:04 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and BJP MP Babul Supriyo. Image Credit: ANI

All India Trinamool Youth Congress President Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer has sent a contempt of court notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo for making a derogatory statement against his client. "Being aggrieved with your defamatory and false statements, my client had instituted a suit for defamation and injunction before the Learned 3rd Bench, City Civil Court at Calcutta when the Learned Court was pleased to grant an ad-interim order of injunction on December 8, 2017, restraining you from making any derogatory comment or defamatory statement against our client," the notice of Banerjee's lawyer read.

"On 30 November 2017, you had made false and defamatory statements in a press conference at Asansol linking our client to an illegal coal mafia and accusing him of illegitimately profiteering from the smuggling of coal in the State of West Bengal," the notice further read. Back in September 2020, Banerjee had sent a legal notice to Babul Supriyo, asking him to withdraw the 'false and incorrect' tweet targetting him and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also demanded Supriyo's apology over the statements made against him and the state government. "The minister had tweeted certain false and incorrect statements against my client, which also concerns Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government at large. The narration contained in your tweet is false to your knowledge, fake and distorted with the intent to instigate the supporters of my client and that of the Chief Minister," stated Abhishek Banerjee's legal notice issued through his lawyer. (ANI)

