Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook, YouTube pull Trump video after protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Facebook's vice president of integrity Guy Rosen tweeted the social media company believed the video "contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," saying the action was part of "appropriate emergency measures." Google-owned YouTube said the video violated its policy against content that alleges "widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election." YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo added the company does allow copies that include additional context.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 04:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 04:58 IST
Facebook, YouTube pull Trump video after protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's YouTube took down a video from President Donald Trump on Wednesday that continued to make the baseless claim the election was fraudulent as he told protesters who had stormed the U.S. Capitol to go home. Facebook's vice president of integrity Guy Rosen tweeted the social media company believed the video "contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," saying the action was part of "appropriate emergency measures."

Google-owned YouTube said the video violated its policy against content that alleges "widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election." YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo added the company does allow copies that include additional context. Twitter Inc restricted users from retweeting the video "due to a risk of violence," as hundreds of protesters sought to force Congress to undo the president's election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Twitter also restricted a later tweet from Trump, again falsely alleging he had won the election. Social media companies have been under pressure to police misinformation on their platforms around the election. Trump and his allies have continuously spread unsubstantiated claims of election fraud that have proliferated online.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Anti-Defamation League called for social media companies to suspend Trump's accounts, saying the events at the Capitol resulted from "fear and disinformation that has been spewed directly from the Oval Office." Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos tweeted: "Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off. There are no legitimate equities left and labeling won't do it."

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to researchers and public postings, violent rhetoric and advice on weaponry ramped up significantly in the past three weeks on many social media platforms as multiple groups planned rallies for Wednesday, including Trump supporters, white nationalists and enthusiasts of the wide-ranging conspiracy theory QAnon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump supporters who stormed U.S. Capitol should not be allowed to fly, airline union says

Supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday should not be allowed to depart the Washington area on commercial flights after exhibiting mob mentality behavior on flights into the region, the head of a large...

Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases surge

The Japanese government on Thursday proposed declaring a one-month state of emergency limited to Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures effective from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7.Ahead of a meeting with advisers for coronavirus measures, Economy Min...

Brazil's Bolsonaro reaffirms Trump ties, cites baseless vote fraud claims

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday reiterated baseless allegations of U.S. election fraud and continued to back President Donald Trump, as the American leaders supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol building.Bolsonaro, a far-right...

WRAPUP 7-'It's insurrection' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021