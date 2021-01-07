Left Menu
Senate knocks down GOP objections to PA vote

The Senate has quickly knocked down Republican objections to Pennsylvanias electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believed no other states votes would be challenged. That means Congress formal certification of Bidens victory could finish quickly once the House votes on the Pennsylvania challenge.The Senate rejected the effort to cancel Pennsylvanias votes without any debate.

The Senate has quickly knocked down Republican objections to Pennsylvania's electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Senators voted 92-7 after midnight Thursday morning to derail the GOP attempt to overturn Pennsylvania's support for the Democrat.

In a long day dominated by pro-Trump rioters deadly storming of the Capitol, it was the second state for which a group of Republicans tried and failed to reverse the will of voters. Some GOP lawmakers have backed President Donald Trumps bogus claims that the election was fraudulent. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believed no other states votes would be challenged. That means Congress formal certification of Biden's victory could finish quickly once the House votes on the Pennsylvania challenge.

The Senate rejected the effort to cancel Pennsylvania's votes without any debate. Those objecting to Pennsylvania's votes included 80 House Republicans and Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential contender.

