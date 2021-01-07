Andhra BJP general secy hospitalised after scuffle with police

Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary P Vishnuvardhan Reddy was admitted to hospital on Thursday after a scuffle with police when he attempted to cross barricades to reach the Ramateertham temple.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary P Vishnuvardhan Reddy at a hospital after the scuffle. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary P Vishnuvardhan Reddy was admitted to hospital on Thursday after a scuffle with police when he attempted to cross barricades to reach the Ramateertham temple. When the police obstructed him, the BJP leader fell to the ground, suffered injuries and felt suffocated. He was taken to the Vizianagaram Maharaja Government Hospital and his condition is stable. The doctors decided to send him to the Visakhapatnam hospital for better treatment.

Earlier in the day, state party president Somu Veerraju fainted in a scuffle with police, who were trying to detain him at the Ramateertham. BJP leaders Nagothu Ramesh and Bhanuprakash Reddy were also detained by the Andhra Pradesh police. In a controversial remark, Ramesh said that the persons who vandalised the idol will be beheaded.

Meanwhile, BJP's official state spokesperson Suhasini and Member of Legislative Council Madhav were also detained by the police from Visakhapatnam. They were going to visit Ramateertham. Former Member of the Legislative Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju has been placed under house arrest at Seethammadhara. This is the second time that the BJP leaders tried to visit Ramateertham where Lord Rama's idol was 'beheaded'.

"Today we came to Ramateertham on a call given by BJP state unit. Me and Ramesh Naidu went to the temple. We appeal to all Hindus not to lose confidence. We have the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Police have arrested us. Our agitation will not stop," Bhanuprakash Reddy said. Member of Parliament GVL Narasimha Rao was also arrested. He had earlier tweeted, "In the morning, I spoke to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on the phone and informed him about the ongoing developments. I have described the manner in which BJP leaders are being brutally arrested."

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy claimed that there are "political motives" behind the attacks on temples and said that stern action will be taken against those who spread hatred among castes and religions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

