White House COVID-19 task force warns of possible new 'USA variant' driving spread - CNBC

White House COVID-19 task force warns of possible new 'USA variant' driving spread - CNBCReuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 02:34 IST
The White House coronavirus task force said there could be a new variant of the virus that evolved in the United States and is driving spread, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a document obtained by NBC News.
The recent spike in cases has been at nearly twice the rate seen in the spring and summer seasons, according to the report. (https://cnb.cx/3hWHpCw)
