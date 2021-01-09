White House COVID-19 task force warns of possible new 'USA variant' driving spread - CNBC

The White House coronavirus task force said there could be a new variant of the virus that evolved in the United States and is driving spread, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a document obtained by NBC News.

The recent spike in cases has been at nearly twice the rate seen in the spring and summer seasons, according to the report. (https://cnb.cx/3hWHpCw)

