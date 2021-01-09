Brazil's Bolsonaro asks India's Modi to speed vaccine shipment

Brazil's Bolsonaro asks India's Modi to speed vaccine shipmentReuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 05:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 05:46 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to expedite a shipment of 2 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the presidential press office said on Friday.
