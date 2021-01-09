Top stories from western region

Top stories from western regionat 5.15 pm.

BOM9 MH-FIRE-2ND LD BABIESMaharashtra: Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara: Ten newborn babies died after a fire brokeout in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a state-run hospitalat Bhandara in Maharashtra in the early hours on Saturdaywhile seven babies were rescued, doctors said.

BOM13 GJ-LD SOLANKIEx-Union minister and Cong veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dead Ahmedabad: Former external affairs minister andCongress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki, who had also served aschief minister of Gujarat for four times, died in Gandhinagaron early Saturday morning, Congress leaders said.

BOM10 MP-VOLUNTEER-DEATHDays after participating in vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal Bhopal: A 42-year-old volunteer from Bhopal in MadhyaPradesh died nearly ten days after he participated in theclinical trial for Covaxin held at a private hospital, itsvice chancellor said on Saturday while a government officialsuspected poisoning but added that the exact cause of thedeath will be known after viscera test.

BOM8 MH-POULTRY-DEATHSMaharashtra: 900 hens die at poultry farm in Parbhani Aurangabad: As man as 900 hens have died at a poultryfarm in Murumba village in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, asenior official said on Saturday.

