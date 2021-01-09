Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top stories from western region

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:18 IST
Top stories from western region
Representative image

Top stories from western regionat 5.15 pm.

BOM9 MH-FIRE-2ND LD BABIESMaharashtra: Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara: Ten newborn babies died after a fire brokeout in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a state-run hospitalat Bhandara in Maharashtra in the early hours on Saturdaywhile seven babies were rescued, doctors said.

BOM13 GJ-LD SOLANKIEx-Union minister and Cong veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dead Ahmedabad: Former external affairs minister andCongress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki, who had also served aschief minister of Gujarat for four times, died in Gandhinagaron early Saturday morning, Congress leaders said.

BOM10 MP-VOLUNTEER-DEATHDays after participating in vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal Bhopal: A 42-year-old volunteer from Bhopal in MadhyaPradesh died nearly ten days after he participated in theclinical trial for Covaxin held at a private hospital, itsvice chancellor said on Saturday while a government officialsuspected poisoning but added that the exact cause of thedeath will be known after viscera test.

BOM8 MH-POULTRY-DEATHSMaharashtra: 900 hens die at poultry farm in Parbhani Aurangabad: As man as 900 hens have died at a poultryfarm in Murumba village in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, asenior official said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Elavenil Valarivan, Hriday Hazarika win 10m air rifle T1 trials in women's and men's category

Reigning world number one Elavenil Valarivan and Assams Hriday Hazarika emerged winners in the the womens and mens 10m air rifle T1 national selection trials respectively at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Saturday.Gujarats Elave...

Online ticket booking not required to watch movies at KIFF from Jan 11

In a reversal of the decision,organisers of the 26th Kolkata International Film FestivalKIFF on Saturday announced that online booking of ticketswill not be required to watch movies from January 11-15.Those possessing delegate, guest or pre...

Srinagar: Railway workers carrying out track maintenance operations amid heavy snowfall

While the Kashmir valley is engulfed with a thick blanket of snow, braving the cold, Indian Railways is carrying out track maintenance operations and clearing the snow from the rail tracks at Srinagar station.Be it Storm or Snow, Railways N...

Tennis-Russian qualifier Gasanova stuns Pliskova in Abu Dhabi

Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova, who made her maiden WTA main draw appearance this week, could barely believe what she achieved on Saturday after breezing past former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the second round in Abu Dhabi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021