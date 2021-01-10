Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence to attend Biden's inauguration, official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 05:58 IST
Pence to attend Biden's inauguration, official says

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pence to attend Biden's inauguration, official says

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday.On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20....

Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted -lawmaker

Iran will expel United Nations nuclear watchdog inspectors unless U.S. sanctions are lifted by a Feb. 21 deadline set by the hardline-dominated parliament, a lawmaker said on Saturday.Parliament passed a law in November that obliges the gov...

Control centre fire shuts down half Mexico City subway lines

A fire in the control centre of the Mexico City subway killed one woman and sent 32 others to the hospital, while knocking out service on half of the subway lines in the city of nine million inhabitants.Prior to the pandemic, which caused a...

Pompeo lifts 'self-imposed restrictions' on U.S.-Taiwan relationship

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said he was lifting restrictions on contacts between U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, a move likely to anger China and increase tensions between Beijing and Washington in the waning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021