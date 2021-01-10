Pence to attend Biden's inauguration, official says

Pence to attend Biden's inauguration, official saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 05:58 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday.
On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20.
